VAT on petrol, diesel not be cut; Centre should remove cess: Telangana CM KCR

“I am demanding the government of India to remove the total cess levied on petrol and diesel. It is possible and it is for benefit of the country. Because without any increase in crude oil prices in international market, the government has unnecessarily levied the cess on petrol and diesel, burdening the poor and middle-class people. Now, if the government is sincere towards the poor people of the country, it should withdraw the total cess...," he further said.