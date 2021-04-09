Vax supply adequate, equitable, says Centre

Uttar Pradesh, which has imposed a partial lockdown, expects to get more vaccines by the end of the week. “We would be getting vaccines on 10 April, and we have sufficient quantity up to that," said Alok Kumar, secretary to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. However, some private hospitals have stopped vaccinations as supplies ran out. “We started covid-19 vaccinations on 1 March. Since the last week, we don’t have the vaccines. We were immunizing 200 people (a day), but after the stock started getting exhausted, we could only vaccinate 50 people. Currently, we have stopped covid-19 vaccinations," said Dr Alok Gupta, director of Lyf hospital in Ghaziabad.