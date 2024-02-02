Vayu Shakti-24: 120 aircraft, including 77 fighter jets, to flex muscle in Rajasthan
For this, IAF will deploy its frontline assets during the exercise, including Rafale fighter jets, Mirage-2000s, Sukhoi-30 MKIs, light combat aircraft Tejas, Jaguars, Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, Apache attack helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and surface-to-air missile systems.
Aimed at showcasing the air force’s offensive and defensive capabilities by day and night, the Indian Air Force will flex its muscles at an upcoming exercise in Rajasthan that will involve more than 120 aircraft, including 77 fighter jets, reported Hindustan Times on Friday.