VB-G RAM G draft rules published for public consultation ahead of its implementation from July 1, replacing MGNREGA

Following the notification of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB–G RAM G) across all states and Union Territories from July 1, the Centre on Saturday released the draft rules for public consultation.

Advertisement

The draft rules, formulated under Section 33 and other relevant provisions of the Act, have been placed in the public domain to seek wider stakeholder feedback before being finalised.

The proposed rules outline provisions related to transitional arrangements, the National Level Steering Committee, the Central Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Council, administrative expenditure, grievance redressal mechanisms, payment of wages and unemployment allowance, and spending beyond prescribed allocations, including expenditure for Union Territories without legislatures.

Officials from the Ministry of Rural Development stated the rules are intended to create the institutional, administrative, financial, and governance framework necessary for implementing the Act nationwide.

They added that the consultation process is designed to promote participatory governance and invite constructive suggestions from states, institutions, experts, civil society groups, and the general public.

Advertisement

The draft Transitional Provisions Rules lay down the framework for the transition from MGNREGA to VB–G RAM G, the new rural employment guarantee programme set to replace the existing scheme.

The provisions aim to ensure the continuation of ongoing projects, settlement of pending liabilities, transfer of records, recognition of e-KYC-verified job cards, and protection of workers’ rights during the transition period until states formally notify the new scheme.

VB-G RAM G rollout from July 1: Parliamentary committee briefed A meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, chaired by Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka, was briefed in detail on the measures being taken for the nationwide rollout of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) [VB–G RAM G] Act, 2025, from July 1, as per PTI citing sources familiar with the discussions.

Advertisement

Rural Development Secretary Rohit Kansal is learnt to have informed the panel that 25 states have already earmarked funds for the VB-G RAM G programme and that administrative and policy-related processes are underway.

The VB-G RAM G scheme, which replaces MGNREGA, guarantees 125 days of wage employment per financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer for unskilled manual work, extending income support beyond the previous 100-day limit.

According to officials, the new legislation marks a significant overhaul of MGNREGA by addressing structural shortcomings while improving employment generation, transparency, planning, and accountability.

They said the transition from a central sector scheme to a centrally sponsored model recognises the localised nature of rural employment and asset creation.

Under the revised framework, states will share both financial responsibility and implementation duties through a normative allocation mechanism aimed at encouraging efficient execution and curbing misuse.

Advertisement

Officials estimated the annual expenditure on wages, materials, and administrative components at ₹1,51,282 crore, including the states’ contribution. Of this, the Centre’s share is projected at ₹95,692.31 crore.

They maintained that the transition would not place an excessive financial burden on states.

The funding model has been structured according to states’ capacities, with a 60:40 cost-sharing ratio between the Centre and states, a 90:10 ratio for northeastern and Himalayan states, and full central funding for Union Territories without legislatures.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home VB-G RAM G draft rules published for public consultation ahead of its implementation from July 1, replacing MGNREGA