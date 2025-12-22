VB-G RAM G replaces MGNREGA: Mahatma Gandhi's name dropped, new funding model – What changes? 4 key differences

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday gave her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-GRAM G) Bill, which replaces the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005

Apart from the omission of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme — a move strongly criticised by the Opposition — the new law increases the statutory wage employment guarantee for unskilled workers to 125 days in a financial year.

Here's a glimpse at the key differences between the new VB-G RAM G scheme and MGNREGA: