VD Satheesan Swearing-in LIVE: Satheesan takes oath as Keralam chief minister

Vadasseri Damodaran Satheesan has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Keralam on Monday at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, along with his full Council of Ministers. Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections, ending the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) 10-year rule in the state.

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Satheesan had announced the full list of ministers who will be taking oath with him on Monday after his name was picked to lead the state. Track VD Satheesan Swearing-in LIVE Updates only at Mint.

Who else have taken oath as ministers in Satheesan cabinet? According to the reports, Ramesh Chennithala, who was also running for the post of chief minister, has been picked as minister in the Satheesan cabinet. K Muraleedharan and Sunny Joseph will also take oath as ministers along with several other IUML leaders.

SATHEESAN SWEARING-IN CEREMONY LIVE 10:40 am: PK Kunhalikutty, Sunny Joseph, K Muraleedharan and Mons Joseph take oath as cabinet ministers in the Keralam government led by VD Satheesan

10:35 am: Ramesh Chennithala takes oath as minister

10:22 am: BREAKING - Satheesan takes oath as Keralam chief minister

10:10 am: Satheesan to take oath of office and secrecy shortly; Rahul, Priyanka, Pinarayi Vijayan on stage

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10:07 am: Outgoing CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrives for Satheesan's swearing-in ceremony - Watch

10:03 am: State BJP President Rajeev Chandrashekhar at swearing-in ceremony

10:02 am: VD Satheesan and Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala reach Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram

9:58 am: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu have arrived in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Keralam government led by Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan.

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9:57 am: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge arrive

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge arrive

9:56 am: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has arrived in Thiruvananthapuram

9:55 am: Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to attend VD Satheesan's swearing-in ceremony. Congress leader and former CM Bhupesh Baghel said, “The government has formed here after 10 years, so it is defnitiely a big day.”

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9:54 am: Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will serve as Speaker of the Assembly. Shanimol Usman will be the Deputy Speaker.

MLA Apu John Joseph has been appointed as the Government Chief Whip.

9:50 am: Who's taking oath in Satheesan's Cabinet?

The 20-member Cabinet that will take oath along with VD Satheesan includes senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, along with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders PK Kunhalikutty, PK Basheer, N Samsudheen, KM Shaji and VE Abdul Gafoor.

Others are Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob, CP John, AP Anil Kumar, T Siddique, PC Vishnunath, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, KA Thulasi and OJ Janeesh.

9:45 am: VD Satheesan to take oath as Keralam CM today

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