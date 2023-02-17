Vedanta becomes preferred bidder for Kelwardabri mineral blocks in C'garh
On October 11, 2022, the Chhattisgarh government floated tenders inviting participation in the e-auction for purpose of granting a Composite License for those minerals.
Vedanta has been declared the preferred bidder for the Kelwardabri mineral blocks by the Chhattisgarh government through its e-auction mechanism.
