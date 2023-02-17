Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Vedanta becomes preferred bidder for Kelwardabri mineral blocks in C'garh

1 min read . 06:59 PM IST ANI
File: Vedanta. Photo: Reuters

On October 11, 2022, the Chhattisgarh government floated tenders inviting participation in the e-auction for purpose of granting a Composite License for those minerals.

Vedanta has been declared the preferred bidder for the Kelwardabri mineral blocks by the Chhattisgarh government through its e-auction mechanism.

The mining major informed the exchanges the bid was for nickel (Ni), chromium (Cr) and Associated Platinum Group Elements (PGE) Block.

"The grant of Composite License by the Government of Chhattisgarh in respect of aforesaid block shall be subject to making of necessary payments, completion of other terms and conditions of the Tender Document, obtaining of necessary approvals / permissions / clearances from various Government Departments / Agencies and execution of necessary agreements / deeds in the matter," Vedanta informed stock exchanges in a regulator filing.

On October 11, 2022, the Chhattisgarh government floated tenders inviting participation in the e-auction for purpose of granting a Composite License for those minerals. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

