Vedanta becomes preferred bidder for Kelwardabri mineral blocks in C'garh

"The grant of Composite License by the Government of Chhattisgarh in respect of aforesaid block shall be subject to making of necessary payments, completion of other terms and conditions of the Tender Document, obtaining of necessary approvals / permissions / clearances from various Government Departments / Agencies and execution of necessary agreements / deeds in the matter," Vedanta informed stock exchanges in a regulator filing.
On October 11, 2022, the Chhattisgarh government floated tenders inviting participation in the e-auction for purpose of granting a Composite License for those minerals.
