Vedanta chairman celebrates Makar Sankranti in full traditional style. See post

- Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said for him Makar Sankranti has always been a new beginning to a new year
On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal shared a sweet post that will make people nostalgic. The billionaire said for him Makar Sankranti has always been a new beginning to a new year.
Agarwal who has gone to Patna, to celebrate the festival with his family, shared details about how he celebrates the Sankranti festival.
The Vedanta chairman wrote that he began the day by taking a holy dip in the Ganga river. According to him, all the negativity vanishes by doing Ganga "snaan (bathe)" and doing Surya namaskar.
"I started my day with Ganga Snaan and Surya Namaskar. Whenever I take bath in Ganga, I feel all my worries get washed away with the water," the industrialist wrote.
Further, he wrote that the traditional food that he would savour during the festival.
"Usually, I avoid sweets but this day is incomplete without dahi chuda gudd and tilkut...one of my favourite comfort food that fills my heart and stomach".
"With the blessings of Surya Bhagwaan, I begin my 2023 with lots of dreams in my eyes, aur inhi sapno ko hakikat banane ki chah lekar chal pada hoon...Om Surya Namah," Vedanta's Agarwal wrote.
Makar Sankranti is a festival in the Hindu calendar, in which devotees make offerings to the deity Surya. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days.
Makar Sankranti, which is one of the most auspicious times in the year that marks the transition of the Sun from Dakshinayan to Uttarayan.
Observed on January 14 every year, the festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Devotees in several parts of the country performed rituals at different ghats.
Several Hindu devotees and Naga Sadhus from different parts of the country gathered at Kolkata's Babu Ghat to take a holy dip during Gangasagar Mela on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
On 14 January, thousands of devotees took the holy dip in the river Ganga in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Besides, Over lakhs of pilgrims including Naga Sadhus flocked Babughat in Kolkata, Gangasagar transit camp, to take a holy dip in Gangasagar at the largest fair after Kumbh.
