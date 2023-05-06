Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal heaped praises on a batsman from the Rajasthan Royals team who used to sell puris but against all odds became a cricketer.
Agarwal on LinkedIn posted a collage of skipper live, a batter from IPL's team Rajasthan Royals. The business tycoon wrote, "From a paani puri vendor to a cricket star, Yashasvi Jaiswal has shown the world ki agar aap mehnat aur determination ke sath chaloge toh you can achieve what you want. (If you work hard with full determination, you can achieve whatever you want in life).
"No challenge is too big," Agarwal added.
Sharing the personal account of his life Vedanta Chairman said his life career journey also began from a chawl.
"His journey from that little tent in azad maidan to top cricket grounds of the country makes me so happy because meri life ki shuruat bhi aise hi mumbai ke chhote se chawl se hui thi…," Agarwal wrote.
Lastly, the Vedanta Chairman wrote, "His success feels like a personal victory…Yashasvi beta, I wish tumhara yash hamesha badhe…(I wish you become more glorious)".
Earlier this month, Jaiswal's childhood coach Jwala Singh said he is sick of the narrative that the 21-year-old is not the cricketer he has become because he once "sold panipuris" at Azad Maidan.
The coach said Jaiswal became the cricketer for his sheer hard work that has pushed him to the national reckoning.
Jaiswal is all but certain to make it to the Indian squad for the five-match T20I series in West Indies and the USA in late June-early July.
However despite his powerhouse performances in the past couple of seasons, always the first thing that is viral on social media is the story that he had to sell panipuris to earn a living in Mumbai.
His coach Jwala, who took Jaiswal under his own wings, back in 2013, and the young boy who stayed at his residence gets very annoyed when this particular story gets precedence over his cricketing achievements.
"I really don’t like the story (selling panipuri). He is playing cricket because of hard work," Jwala said.
"Many sellers set up their stalls near the Azad Maidan. Sometimes when he would get free in the evenings, he used to help them a bit. He did not set up a stall himself. It is not that he sold panipuris and went on to play for India," Jwala was cut-throat in dismissing the whole 'sob story'.
In fact, Jaiswal's father Bhupendra's words still ring in Jwala's ears.
"I met his father on December 25, 2013. He told me that I have made a God-like intervention in their lives. "Aap isse jhaadu lagwao, pocha karwao, Bas isko apne sath rakhna aur cricketer banana." (Make him sweep and mop the floor but keep him under your wings and make him a cricketer."). It was as if his parents gave me his power of attorney saying he is completely under you."
For the better part of the last 10 years, Jaiswal has stayed at Jwala's residence with his family.
"Since I had a stable life in Mumbai, I treated him like my own son. After 2013, there has been no such incident where he would have had to struggle. I got him his first bat contract worth ₹40,000.
"I got him those bats which international players would use. There is no angle of poverty here after 2013. Whatever was, was before 2013. Because of these stories, at times, both he and I both get frustrated."
Jwala had in fact once sent Jaiswal to England so that he can upgrade his technique.
"Whatever I did, I did on that trust. In fact, I even sent him to England at my own expense. I worked with him as a father and not a coach.
"I feel that (panipuri) is an unnecessary discussion. Whenever someone starts his career, there is some angle of poverty, even I had. I sold newspapers and slept on the train. But when I met Yashasvi I did not even ask him any of it. I don't want to make fun of anyone's poverty. Now it feels nice that he "sold panipuri and played for India", but back then the same statements would have upset him."
"His story is pure of hard work, using facilities to become a cricketer, and proper planning. I planned for him and he executed. I feel this should be talked about more and not the poverty angle," the coach said.
"The Indian team selectors and team's think-tank are smarter than us, they know the abilities of each player and what is the requirement of the team," Jwala said.
