Vedanta Ltd has selected Gujarat for its semiconductor project
Vedanta Ltd and and electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn will invest ₹1,54,000 crore to set up a semiconductor project in Gujarat. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, at a function held in Gandhinagar.