Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal shares his success recipe, here's what he says

Consuming curd and sugar before an auspicious event has been an Indian tradition since ages. But, how about when a billionaire gives the credit to Dahi (curd) and Cheeni (sugar) for his success, what would you say?
Yes you heard it right. Vedanta Resources Limited Chairman Anil Agarwal not only gave credit to curd-sugar recipe for his success, but also believes that having some dahi-cheeni before his big speech improves his public speaking.
Sharing his thoughts on the issue, Agarwal took to Twitter and wrote, "Before any big speech, i eat some dahi cheeni. It's my good old lucky charm. My mother would feed me this when I was a kid, not just as tradition but also as her blessings….log ise sweet yogurt bhi kehte hai, magar mere liye toh, yeh meri maaji ka ashirwaad hai."
Curd acts as a natural coolant, and is rich in nutrients like calcium, vitamins B-2 and B-12, potassium and magnesium. It help calm the body, on the other hand sugar's single spoon brings instant energy.
In Ayurveda too, it is said that if the combination of curd and sugar is consumed then it may keep the body active throughout the day.
Recently, Agarwal confirmed that his firm entered into a joint venture with Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn. Now a a production plant for semiconductor chips and display units is planned in Gujarat. Both firms had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gujarat government to set up a unit in the state.
