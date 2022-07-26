Fadnavis, reiterated the need for self-reliance, saying, “Vedanta’s proposed investment in Talegaon, Pune is a tribute to Hon. Prime Minister’s vision of Aatma-nirbhar Bharat. We believe Maharashtra is the natural choice for Vedanta and Foxconn’s semiconductor manufacturing operations and the state government is thankful to the Prime Minister and the Government of India for their support. We are committed to realizing the $5 Trillion goal for India and a trillion-dollar economy for Maharashtra."