Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal on Thursday said that the company is 100% committed to producing semiconductors for which it has lined up partners. He calls India a ‘land of opportunities' with huge potential.
He also expressed gratitude to the Government of India for taking proactive steps towards realizing the dream of atmanirbharta and electronics which will help the country to turn itself into a developed nation.
“I am proud of my team who has worked hard for last one and a half years in closing on the right location, bringing in the best experts and companies to join us in developing the electronics ecosystem. My people are my true pillars of strength…," he further tweeted.
“Nobody can stop our country from building another silicon valley. This is a turning point for our country where, with speed and urgency, we will produce for india and the world..," Agarwal added.
Taiwan's Foxconn said it intends to apply for incentives under India's semiconductor manufacturing plan, a day after parting ways with Vedanta on a $19.5 billion chipmaking joint venture. Foxconn withdrew from the JV with Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta on Monday.
The Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant said it has been actively reviewing the landscape for optimal partners. The comment assumes significance as Foxconn has pulled out from the $19.5 billion semiconductor JV with Vedanta.
Foxconn said it sees the country successfully establishing a robust semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. "It will take time.