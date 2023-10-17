Vedanta invites Japanese firms to invest in electronics manufacturing in India
Akarsh K Hebbar, global managing director of Vedanta’s semiconductor and display business, invited Japanese leaders to partner with the company in setting up India's first electronics manufacturing hub in Gujarat
New Delhi: Vedanta Limited, the Ani Agarwal-led conglomerate, has invited Japanese firms to form collaborations and invest in India's “electronics manufacturing revolution". This is in alliance with Gujarat’s move to foster close ties between Japan and India, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.