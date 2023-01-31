Vedanta is said to scrap plans to sell mega Indian copper smelter

Vedanta is said to scrap plans to sell mega Indian copper smelter1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Vedanta has shelved the plan to sell its copper smelter in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, which accounted for almost 40% of the metal’s production in the country, and has doubled down on its efforts to restart the plant, according to people familiar with the matter.
