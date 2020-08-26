Vedanta moves SC challenging Madras HC refusal to reopen Sterlite copper plant

NEW DELHI: Vedanta on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court’s order refusing to allow reopening of Sterlite Copper's smelter unit in Thoothukudi.

The Madras HC on 18 August had upheld the May 2018 decision of the Tamil Nadu government to close down Sterlite Copper, a unit of billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta group, over allegations of polluting the environment in Thoothukudi, a port town about 610 kms from Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu government had filed caveat in the case in Supreme Court on 19 August. Caveat means that the court may not take any action without informing the opposite party, the state government in this case.

In the 815-page judgment, Justices TS Sivgnanam and V. Bhavani Subbaroyan of Madras High Court had observed that the prohibitory orders had been rightly passed for violation of the laws relating to pollution control. The case was argued for 42 days in the High Court and reserved in January before the division bench dismissed the 10 writ petitions filed by Vedanta against the orders of the state government and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. The orders being challenged has refused reopening, the production, disconnected the electricity and had ordered to seal the premises.

The company had in the high court challenged the state government and Tamil Nadu pollution control board's refusal to reopen the plant, disconnect electricity supply and seal the premises.

Police had in May 2018 fired at protesters, killing 13 people. A week after the incident, the Tamil Nadu government ordered shutting down the smelter unit citing alleged pollution.

The HC had also rejected Vedanta’s argument that the closure of its copper plant was triggered due to the violence.

Vedanta had submitted in its argument that it had spent substantial funds for environmental improvement projects. However, the HC observed, that this directly showed that Vedanta was a highly polluting industry and that these measures were required to be adopted to enable them to be termed as a “viable unit".

Vedanta had consistently denied accusations of pollution, and as soon as the high court verdict was pronounced, a lawyer for the company said it plans to challenge the judgment in the Supreme Court.

The HC order also stated that the Sterlite plant suffers from “zonal disqualification as there is no material to indicate that there was a special industrial and hazardous use zone in the area", in accordance with the master plan of Thoothukudi. Hence, the location of the plant itself is erroneous.

Sterlite Copper in Thoothukudi accounted for over a third of India's refined copper output before it was shut.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via