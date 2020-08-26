Vedanta moves SC challenging Madras HC refusal to reopen Sterlite copper plant

In the 815-page judgment, Justices TS Sivgnanam and V. Bhavani Subbaroyan of Madras High Court had observed that the prohibitory orders had been rightly passed for violation of the laws relating to pollution control. The case was argued for 42 days in the High Court and reserved in January before the division bench dismissed the 10 writ petitions filed by Vedanta against the orders of the state government and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. The orders being challenged has refused reopening, the production, disconnected the electricity and had ordered to seal the premises.