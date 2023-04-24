New Delhi: Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Resources Ltd, the parent company of Vedanta Ltd, announced on Monday that it has paid off all maturing loans and bonds due in April, reducing its gross debt by an additional $1 billion.

“Vedanta has now reduced debt by $3 billion since it announced in February 2022 its intention to accelerate deleveraging and reduce its debt by $4 billion within 3 years. Vedanta has thereby achieved 75% of its committed reduction in just 14 months," the company said in a statement.

Vedanta’s gross debt now stands at $6.8 billion, down from $7.8 billion at the end of March (as announced on 15 February) and $9.7 billion at the end of March 2022.

Vedanta Resources Ltd has $500 million bonds maturing in May and another $1 billion bond due in January 2024. The company asserts that ‘strong operational performance will lead to further deleveraging.’

“During the balance of FY24, we believe that strong operational performance from our world-class asset base, along with robust commodity prices, will lead to further deleveraging at Vedanta," the company said.

The group has serviced its debt through loans and dividends from operating companies such as Vedanta Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL). On 21 March, HZL declared its fourth interim dividend for FY23, offering a dividend of ₹26 per share, totalling ₹10,986 crore.

In January 2019, HZL obtained board approval to acquire Zinc International’s assets held by THL Zinc Ventures Ltd (Mauritius), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vedanta, through THL Zinc (Mauritius) in an all-cash deal worth $2.98 billion. THL Zinc would have become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindustan Zinc.

Despite opposition from three government representatives on the board, the deal was approved. As of now, Vedanta holds a 64.9% stake in HZL, while the government retains 29.5%.

The Centre, planning to divest its stake in HZL, may choose to maintain a portion of its remaining stake for an extended period instead of divesting entirely, as potential investors have expressed a preference for the government to retain a minority shareholding in the company. However, due to the government’s opposition, HZL has scrapped its acquisition plan.