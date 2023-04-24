Vedanta clears loans due till April, cuts debt by $1 bn more2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:58 PM IST
Vedanta’s gross debt now stands at $6.8 billion, down from $7.8 billion at the end of March (as announced on 15 February) and $9.7 billion at the end of March 2022.
New Delhi: Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Resources Ltd, the parent company of Vedanta Ltd, announced on Monday that it has paid off all maturing loans and bonds due in April, reducing its gross debt by an additional $1 billion.
