Vedanta supports Goa with 100-bed infrastructure, ventilators

Vedanta supports Goa with 100-bed infrastructure, ventilators

File Photo: Goa CM Pramod Sawant visited COVID19 wards in Goa Medical College and Hospital. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 04:49 PM IST PTI

The 100-bed infrastructure will be rolled out as an extension to Goa Medical College at Bambolim in order to enhance the healthcare facility in the state to tackle the crisis

New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said its Sesa Goa iron ore business has committed a 100-bed infrastructure in Goa amid the spike in coronavirus infections.

New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said its Sesa Goa iron ore business has committed a 100-bed infrastructure in Goa amid the spike in coronavirus infections.

"As Goa battles the second wave of the pandemic with sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore has committed to add 100-bed infrastructure capacity in Goa, to support the state government in combating COVID-19," the company said in a statement.

"As Goa battles the second wave of the pandemic with sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore has committed to add 100-bed infrastructure capacity in Goa, to support the state government in combating COVID-19," the company said in a statement.

The 100-bed infrastructure will be rolled out as an extension to Goa Medical College at Bambolim in order to enhance the healthcare facility in the state to tackle the crisis.

Out of 100 beds, 80 would be oxygenated and 20 would be with critical care.

Additionally, all necessary equipment essential to run a full-fledged hospital will be provided.

The committed infrastructure is expected to be complete in next 15-20 days, the statement said.

Vedanta Sesa Goa has also committed its support to Goa government and district administration for supply of three tonne of free liquid oxygen per day from Amona plant and has already supplied over 60 tonne.

Vedanta has also committed 200 oxygen concentrators out of which 100 have already been supplied.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a tweet, "I am thankful to the Vedanta Sesa for volunteering to supply three tonnes of liquid oxygen per day from their VAB plant at Amona, Navelim during this difficult phase of pandemic."

Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO, Iron and Steel, Vedanta said, "We are constantly supporting Goa government in combating COVID-19 through various means, and through our collective efforts, we will tide over this pandemic."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

