Vedanta to discuss issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis tomorrow

Vedanta to discuss issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis tomorrow2 min read . 06:59 AM IST
- During the fourth quarter, Vedanta Ltd reported a decline in alumina production at its Lanjigarh refinery.
Vedanta Ltd, led by Anil Agarwal will be holding a meeting tomorrow to discuss the possibility of issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through a private placement.
Vedanta Ltd, led by Anil Agarwal will be holding a meeting tomorrow to discuss the possibility of issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through a private placement.
In a regulatory filing, Agarwal notified, “The Company proposes to hold a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of Directors on Thursday, April 13, 2023, to consider the proposal for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis."
In a regulatory filing, Agarwal notified, “The Company proposes to hold a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of Directors on Thursday, April 13, 2023, to consider the proposal for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis."
Vedanta Ltd's aluminium production for the fourth quarter of FY23 was reported to be 574,000 tonnes, which indicates a decrease compared to the production of 572,000 tonnes in the same period in FY22.
Vedanta Ltd's aluminium production for the fourth quarter of FY23 was reported to be 574,000 tonnes, which indicates a decrease compared to the production of 572,000 tonnes in the same period in FY22.
However, there was a slight increase of 1% from 566,000 tonnes in the third quarter of FY23.
However, there was a slight increase of 1% from 566,000 tonnes in the third quarter of FY23.
During the fourth quarter, Vedanta Ltd reported a decline in alumina production at its Lanjigarh refinery. The production was down by 7% compared to the previous quarter (QoQ) and 18% compared to the same period in the previous year (YoY), totalling 411,000 tonnes.
During the fourth quarter, Vedanta Ltd reported a decline in alumina production at its Lanjigarh refinery. The production was down by 7% compared to the previous quarter (QoQ) and 18% compared to the same period in the previous year (YoY), totalling 411,000 tonnes.
In the fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23), Vedanta Ltd's overall aluminium production reached its highest-ever level, totalling 2,291,000 tonnes, which represents a YoY increase of 1%.
In the fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23), Vedanta Ltd's overall aluminium production reached its highest-ever level, totalling 2,291,000 tonnes, which represents a YoY increase of 1%.
This growth was attributed to the ramp-up of production at the Jharsuguda plant. However, alumina production at the Lanjigarh refinery declined by 9% YoY.
This growth was attributed to the ramp-up of production at the Jharsuguda plant. However, alumina production at the Lanjigarh refinery declined by 9% YoY.
During the fourth quarter, Vedanta's zinc business in India, posted a record quarterly mined metal production at 301 kt since the UG transition, up 2% YoY and 19% QoQ driven by higher ore production and improved mined metal grades.
During the fourth quarter, Vedanta's zinc business in India, posted a record quarterly mined metal production at 301 kt since the UG transition, up 2% YoY and 19% QoQ driven by higher ore production and improved mined metal grades.
In recent months, Agarwal has faced one of his toughest acts yet. The tycoon’s Vedanta Resources Ltd. has close to $2 billion of bonds to settle in 2024 — half of which is due in January. Short of that, his London-headquartered company risks getting cut deeper into junk and losing crucial access to funding, reported Bloomberg.
In recent months, Agarwal has faced one of his toughest acts yet. The tycoon’s Vedanta Resources Ltd. has close to $2 billion of bonds to settle in 2024 — half of which is due in January. Short of that, his London-headquartered company risks getting cut deeper into junk and losing crucial access to funding, reported Bloomberg.
The mining giant said it has pre-paid all of its debt that was due for repayment till March this year, deleveraging by $2 billion in the past 11 months. The company added that it was confident of meeting its liquidity requirements for the quarter ending June 2023.
The mining giant said it has pre-paid all of its debt that was due for repayment till March this year, deleveraging by $2 billion in the past 11 months. The company added that it was confident of meeting its liquidity requirements for the quarter ending June 2023.
Vedanta Ltd reported a 42 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹3,092 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹5,354 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta said in a regulatory filing.
Vedanta Ltd reported a 42 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹3,092 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹5,354 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta said in a regulatory filing.
On Monday, the company's share gained 1.06 per cent gained at ₹272.65 on BSE.
On Monday, the company's share gained 1.06 per cent gained at ₹272.65 on BSE.