Vedanta to focus on completing expansion of Electrosteel capacity to 3 MT

KOLKATA :Vedanta Group on Tuesday have confirmed that they are prioritizing the expansion of the Electrosteel Steels Ltd amid rumours that the Anil Agarwal-led company is exiting from the steel business.
Vedanta Group said that they are prioritizing the expansion of the company from 1.5 million tonnes to three million tonnes. The Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group scooped Electrosteel Steels four years ago.
The mining giant had plans to sell off Electrosteel Steels Ltd to focus on its core mining and industrial business, Economic Times had reported on 15 November. The report had stated that the company seeks to deleverage the balance sheet which had a debt of $11.7 billion at March-end.
"As of date, this (exiting Electrosteel) is not a topic for us. The only priority is to raise the (production) capacity to 3 million tonnes," Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal told reporters when asked about the reports of exiting the steel business. "I just visited the Electrosteel facility and reviewed the progress," he said.
He was at the curtain raiser event of CII organised Global Mining Summit 2022.
The group was planning to invest USD 300-350 million in doubling the Electrosteel capacity out of the USD 2 billion investment announced by the group. During the day, he also sought regulatory flexibility for the mining sector.
Earlier, Anil Agarwal at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit clarified why they had chosen Gujarat over Maharashtra and advised that their decision should not be changed into a political tussle.
At the event, Vedanta Resources Ltd chairman Anil Agarwal on Saturday said his company would do a bigger investment in a downstream facility in Maharashtra that would become a big part of the company’s forward integration plan.
“Setting up (the plant) in Gujarat has its own challenges. Maharashtra will set up one of the largest downstreams, which will be bigger than Gujarat. This will happen," the Vedanta boss said while responding to a query on what swung in Gujarat's favour at the event.
Vedanta Group in September 2022 had announced a $20-billion ( ₹1.54 trillion) investment plan for its chip and display facility in Gujarat. The investment plan while being welcomed to transform the semiconductor manufacturing in the country also drew controversy over the investment not coming in Maharastra that first proposed to facilitate such investment.
