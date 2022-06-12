Vedanta to modify waste heat recovery plant in Goa to increase power generation

Vedanta's Sesa Goa iron ore business had earlier said that it is looking to achieve carbon net neutrality by 2050. In line with the country's larger vision of a net-zero carbon economy, the company has devised a comprehensive plan to achieve this goal. The Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business plans to achieve carbon net neutrality in a phased manner with a target to further reduce Green House Gas emissions by up to 25% by 2030.

