Vedanta to modify waste heat recovery plant in Goa to increase power generation

Vedanta is also planning to install a waste recovery power plant at its coke oven batteries at newly acquired coke-making facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Vedanta has plans to modify its waste heat recovery power plant in Goa in order to increase the power generation in the coastal state by another 5MW, a company official told PTI news agency.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Vedanta has plans to modify its waste heat recovery power plant in Goa in order to increase the power generation in the coastal state by another 5MW, a company official told PTI news agency.
"The idea is in the nascent stage. The turbine which used to generate 30 MW will generate 35 MW using the same amount of heat. We will ensure that heat loss and recirculation loss have been optimised through very specialised technology," Sujal Shah, CEO- iron ore business, Vedanta Ltd said.
"The idea is in the nascent stage. The turbine which used to generate 30 MW will generate 35 MW using the same amount of heat. We will ensure that heat loss and recirculation loss have been optimised through very specialised technology," Sujal Shah, CEO- iron ore business, Vedanta Ltd said.
Currently, the company uses similar technology in Rajasthan to improve power generation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Currently, the company uses similar technology in Rajasthan to improve power generation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Besides, Vedanta is also planning to install a waste recovery power plant at its coke oven batteries at newly acquired coke-making facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Besides, Vedanta is also planning to install a waste recovery power plant at its coke oven batteries at newly acquired coke-making facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat.
"These power plants will help us to continue to supply power to state grids at nominal cost and to other sources. This is a safer way of green power generation using waste heat from coke oven batteries," the CEO said.
"These power plants will help us to continue to supply power to state grids at nominal cost and to other sources. This is a safer way of green power generation using waste heat from coke oven batteries," the CEO said.
Vedanta's Sesa Goa iron ore business had earlier said that it is looking to achieve carbon net neutrality by 2050. In line with the country's larger vision of a net-zero carbon economy, the company has devised a comprehensive plan to achieve this goal. The Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business plans to achieve carbon net neutrality in a phased manner with a target to further reduce Green House Gas emissions by up to 25% by 2030.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vedanta's Sesa Goa iron ore business had earlier said that it is looking to achieve carbon net neutrality by 2050. In line with the country's larger vision of a net-zero carbon economy, the company has devised a comprehensive plan to achieve this goal. The Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business plans to achieve carbon net neutrality in a phased manner with a target to further reduce Green House Gas emissions by up to 25% by 2030.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
, Vedanta's Sesa Goa iron ore business has implemented several projects such as pulverized coal injection (PCI), waste heat recovery power plants, development of green belts within operation sites, and refurbishment of blast furnaces, among others, the company had said.
, Vedanta's Sesa Goa iron ore business has implemented several projects such as pulverized coal injection (PCI), waste heat recovery power plants, development of green belts within operation sites, and refurbishment of blast furnaces, among others, the company had said.
The company is also mulling a carbon capture utilisation and storage unit of 10 tonne per day to make carbon products.
The company is also mulling a carbon capture utilisation and storage unit of 10 tonne per day to make carbon products.