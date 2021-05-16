Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Vedanta to start 100-bed field hospital in Gurugram for COVID patients

Vedanta to start 100-bed field hospital in Gurugram for COVID patients

Premium
Vedanta to start 100-bed field hospital in Gurugram for COVID patients
1 min read . 11:07 PM IST PTI

  • Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday visited the medical facility, which will be commissioned next week
  • The field hospital, set up at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram, has modern medical infrastructure to provide timely care for COVID-19 patients

Vedanta Ltd on Sunday announced the inauguration of a 100-bed field hospital in Gurugram, Haryana. "Delivering on its commitment to build 1,000 critical care beds in 10 cities across India to support COVID-19 patients, Vedanta Ltd ...announced the inauguration of its 100-bed field hospital in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram, Haryana," the company said in a statement.

Vedanta Ltd on Sunday announced the inauguration of a 100-bed field hospital in Gurugram, Haryana. "Delivering on its commitment to build 1,000 critical care beds in 10 cities across India to support COVID-19 patients, Vedanta Ltd ...announced the inauguration of its 100-bed field hospital in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram, Haryana," the company said in a statement.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday visited the medical facility, which will be commissioned next week. The field hospital, set up at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram, has modern medical infrastructure to provide timely care for COVID-19 patients.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday visited the medical facility, which will be commissioned next week. The field hospital, set up at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram, has modern medical infrastructure to provide timely care for COVID-19 patients.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The air-conditioned facility has 90 beds with oxygen support and 10 beds with ventilator support for critical patients. "The second wave of the pandemic has been severe for the country...This 100-bed field hospital will provide the much-needed support to district hospitals," Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!