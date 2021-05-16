Vedanta to start 100-bed field hospital in Gurugram for COVID patients

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vedanta Ltd on Sunday announced the inauguration of a 100-bed field hospital in Gurugram, Haryana. "Delivering on its commitment to build 1,000 critical care beds in 10 cities across India to support COVID-19 patients, Vedanta Ltd ...announced the inauguration of its 100-bed field hospital in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram, Haryana," the company said in a statement.

The air-conditioned facility has 90 beds with oxygen support and 10 beds with ventilator support for critical patients. "The second wave of the pandemic has been severe for the country...This 100-bed field hospital will provide the much-needed support to district hospitals," Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta said.

