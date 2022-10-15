This is not the first time Anil Agarwal has encouraged the youth. Earlier when India became the fifth largest economy in the world, he said that a fair share of the credit goes to the youth of India who has taken on the role of innovators and dreamers in the country's growth story. When he invited to speak at the University of Oxford, he motivated the students by saying that success and setbacks are part and parcel of life. Agarwal pointed out that his biggest learning from his journey was to never stop trying. While speaking at the forum, he said, "Growing up, I only knew two words in English, 'yes', and 'no'. I would use the Oxford Dictionary to translate words from Hindi to English, and never got the opportunity to study at a university. Speaking at the Oxford Union gave me the chance to interact with future leaders of our world, and I sincerely hope I was able to inspire them with my words because their convictions in their aspirations certainly motivated me".