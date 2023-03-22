Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal often shares updates with his 163,000 followers on Twitter with motivational videos and inspirational messages. On Wednesday, he shared a nostalgic post about his home state Bihar. The business tycoon shared his grinning picture with a platter of 'litti chokha' (a traditional dish of stuffed whole wheat dough balls).

Agarwal began with, "As you all know, English isn't my first language but I understood the meaning of the word 'homesick' when I had to leave Bihar for work. There aren’t enough words to explain my love for this place. Yahan ki har baat duniya se hatt kar hai..(here everything is out of the world)".

Agarwal wrote that as soon as he sees the signboard of Bihar, he gets butterflies in his stomach. For him coming to Bihar means reliving his childhood. "jaise hi Bihar ka road sign dikhna shuru hota hai, I just get so happy…coming back to Bihar means coming back to my childhood which was filled with love, laughter, and good food. I recently got the chance to go back to those lanes where I grew up".

There aren’t enough words to explain my love for this place. Yahan ki har baat duniya se hatt kar hai.. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/dgOzwDdCbI — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) March 22, 2023

Further, Agarwal shared his immeasurable love for 'Litti Chokha', and said that he has explored the entire world but has not a found dish tastier than Litti Chokha.

"....and the first thing I did was eat litti with dhania chutney aur baigan chokha…ek dum lajawaab...I still remember sardiyon ke dino mein all the kids would sit around the fire and help elders make litti chokha. Poori duniya dekhli there is no better food than this".

Further, the Vedanta Group chairman said, "They say home is where your heart is….my heart, my childhood, my everything is in this plate of food...".

In January, Agarwal shared a sweet post on Makar Sankranti. At that time, he shared an image with "dahi chuda gudd and tilkut", to which he called his comfort food.

"Usually, I avoid sweets but this day is incomplete without dahi chuda gudd and tilkut...one of my favourite comfort food that fills my heart and stomach," Agarwal wrote in an old post.