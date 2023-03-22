Vedanta's Anil Agarwal shares nostalgic post with a platter of ‘litti chokha’2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 02:03 PM IST
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal shared a nostalgic post about his home state Bihar
Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal often shares updates with his 163,000 followers on Twitter with motivational videos and inspirational messages. On Wednesday, he shared a nostalgic post about his home state Bihar. The business tycoon shared his grinning picture with a platter of 'litti chokha' (a traditional dish of stuffed whole wheat dough balls).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×