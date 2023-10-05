Vedanta’s Cairn India gets relief from Sebi order in buyback case
Sebi had fined the company ₹5 crore in May 2021 for making ‘misleading’ announcements about its buyback offer
Mumbai: The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Thursday set aside a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order from May 2021 that fined Cairn India, a part of Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd, ₹5 crore for making ‘misleading’ announcements about its buyback offer. A bench led by Justice Tarun Agarwala said, “The appeal is allowed and the order of the Sebi’s adjudicating officer is set aside"