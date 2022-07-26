“Through the data collected and analysed for the purpose of this report, the consolidated loss to the economy owing to closure of the copper plant on all stakeholders is estimated to be around ₹14,749 crore since its closure in May 2018," according to a synthesis report by CUTS International. Notably, the cumulative loss for the entire period of plant closure is roughly around 0.72% of the State Gross Domestic Product (SGDP) of Tamil Nadu. The report further informed that the closure of plant has amounted to a loss of around ₹4,777 crore to the company.