The cumulative loss for the entire period of plant closure is roughly around 0.72% of the State Gross Domestic Product (SGDP) of Tamil Nadu, as per report
A new report has come out stating that the shutting down of Vedanta's copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu since May 2018 has resulted in a consolidated loss of around ₹14,749 crore to the economy. The report comes a month after Vedanta putting on sale its copper unit which was shut four years ago after 13 people were killed in a police firing on protestors agitating against alleged pollution by the unit, news agency PTI reported.
“Through the data collected and analysed for the purpose of this report, the consolidated loss to the economy owing to closure of the copper plant on all stakeholders is estimated to be around ₹14,749 crore since its closure in May 2018," according to a synthesis report by CUTS International. Notably, the cumulative loss for the entire period of plant closure is roughly around 0.72% of the State Gross Domestic Product (SGDP) of Tamil Nadu. The report further informed that the closure of plant has amounted to a loss of around ₹4,777 crore to the company.
The government is reportedly also losing considerable revenue in the form of taxes and duties, as per the report which was reportedly carried out with the financial support of NITI Aayog and conducted by Consumer Unity and Trust Society, Jaipur. The report highlighted that these grave economic impacts on the varied stakeholders offers a pressing need to find better alternate remedies to balance matters concerning the development-environment conflict in the instant matter.
Notably, in May 2018, the Tamil Nadu government had ordered the permanent closure of the unit in the port city of Thoothukudi in the wake of violent protests. The shut down of the company took place despite the company denying any allegations in the past repeatedly of its plant polluting the local environment and had moved the Supreme Court for the opening of the unit.
Interestingly, a company spokesperson had said that the Tuticorin plant is a national asset that has reportedly been catering to 40% of the domestic demand for copper and has played an integral role in the country's self-sufficiency in copper.
