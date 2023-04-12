Vedanta’s land acquisition plan for university in Odisha overturned by SC

Vedanta’s land acquisition plan for university in Odisha overturned by SC2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 08:26 PM IST
- The land acquisition proceedings undertaken by the Odisha government to purchase nearly 6000 acres of land for the projected Vedanta University were rejected by the Orissa High Court in 2010, and the Supreme Court affirmed that decision on Wednesday.
The Orissa High Court's 2010 ruling that the land purchase was unlawful was affirmed by the Supreme Court.
