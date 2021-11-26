Vedantu announces its first ESOP buyback programme worth $3 million

"We have seen enormous growth over the last few years, and we take immense pride in the impact we are creating in the lives of our students. As Vedantu grows, we want our employees to grow with us as well as they are equal contributors towards this growth. By growing the technology, engineering and product teams across all functions, ESOPs provide employees with high ownership, while providing more opportunities for financial growth," said Vamsi Krishna, chief executive officer and co-founder, Vedantu.

