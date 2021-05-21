Kerala cabinet: Former journalist Veena George will replace KK Shailaja as health minister of Kerala. Shailaja was hailed for her handling of Covid situation in the state but she was dropped from the ministry in the second successive term of Pinarayi Vijayan. George will also be heading the women and child welfare department.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will retain home ministry while his son-in- law PA Mohamed Riyas will handle the PWD ministry. Vijayan will also retain Vigilance and IT portfolios. His confidant and first-time legislator KN Balagopal will head the Finance Department. Balagopal will replace high-profile T M Thomas Isaac.

Besides PWD, Riyas has also been given charge of Tourism, held by first G Sudhakaran and then Kadakampally Surendran in the previous cabinet.

Former Rajya Sabha member P Rajeeve has been given Law and Industries, while V Sivankutty, who snatched Nemom seat from the BJP, has been allotted Education and Labour departments.

M V Govindan will handle local self government and excise. Former speaker K Radhakrishnan has been given the charge of Devaswom, the administration and management of temple affairs. Govindan will be managing the affairs of hundreds of temples under the state-run boards including Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple.

Vijayan has inducted two other women besides Veena George. R Bindhu will handle the Higher Education and Social Justice portfolios while J Chinchurani will helm the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development department.

Bindhu is wife of CPI(M) acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan.





