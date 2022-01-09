This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Veer Baal Diwas to be observed on Dec 26 as tribute to Guru Gobind Singh's sons
1 min read.12:41 PM ISTPTI
PM Modi said that December 26 starting this year will be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas' as a tribute to the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh's four sons who were executed by the Mughals
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that December 26 starting this year will be observed as "Veer Baal Diwas" as a tribute to the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh's four sons who were executed by the Mughals.
Modi's announcement came on the day of the birth anniversary of the Sikh guru.
This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the "sahibzades" and their quest for justice, he tweeted.
He said, "Veer Baal Diwas will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma".
"The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. They never bowed to injustice. They envisioned a world that is inclusive and harmonious. It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them," he said.
