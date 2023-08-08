Veg thali cost surges 28% in July amid soaring food prices3 min read 08 Aug 2023, 12:11 AM IST
The cost of preparing a vegetarian thali at home surged by 28% in July from the preceding month due to the jump in prices of vegetables and spices.
NEW DELHI : Soaring prices of vegetables, especially tomatoes, onions, and potatoes, have placed a heavy burden on the poor, who spend the bulk of their income on food. According to a Crisil study, the cost of a typical vegetarian thali, commonly consumed across several parts of India, has surged by a third in just a month.