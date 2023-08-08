Veg thali cost surges 28% in July amid soaring food prices

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest monthly bulletin in July, had expressed “major concern" over the spike in tomato prices, which is an offshoot of a dip in supplies due to crop damage resulting from inclement weather and pest attacks in the major production belts. “Historically, tomato prices have been an important contributor to volatility in overall inflation. Its volatility also gets transmitted to prices of other vegetables in both retail and wholesale markets," according to RBI’s Bulletin released on 17 July. The report stressed that the “unhinging of inflation expectations remain a major concern".