Vegetable and fruit cleaners see slow offtake

NEW DELHI : Vegetable and fruit washes, launched in the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic, have found few takers in India as consumers opted for simple home remedies to disinfect fresh produce.

Several large FMCG companies rolled out a range of cleaning and disinfectant products as covid fuelled consumer anxiety around hygiene and sanitation. Firms such as ITC Ltd., Dabur, Marico and CavinKare lined up vegetable washes among other products, including surface disinfectants, sanitizers and germ protection wipes.

New launches under the vegetable and fruit wash were promoted through ads, some endorsed by popular faces. Most products promised to be free from chlorine and soap while others were pitched as cleaners infused with natural ingredients.

Market researcher Kantar said the category has managed limited reach among metro households.

“Vegetable and fruit cleaners, a category that was launched in India as a response to the pandemic managed to reach just about 0.7% of the metro households. In our opinion it is too early to even comment on this as products of this nature take a little while for penetration build up. Compared to this, the disinfectant category which was similarly launched during the pandemic managed a good 2% penetration," said K. Ramakrishnan, managing director, south Asia, Worldpanel Division.

It takes years for FMCG firms to build habits around usage of new products. The pandemic may have created new habits around personal and home hygiene but the heightened use of some products may cool off.

Market researcher Nielsen said that FMCG companies launched over 3,000 products in the health and hygiene category up till September last year underscoring the rush to capitalize on various consumer needs that emerged.

Ramakrishnan said Kantar's research suggests a section of households are using products such as salt, vinegar and turmeric to wash vegetables. This could be the primary reason why the vegetable cleaners category hasn’t seen the same level of traction the other categories such as disinfectants and hand-washes have seen, he said.

In its public updates around the coronavirus and the safety protocols that the public must follow, the World Health Organization maintained that there is no evidence that people can catch covid-19 from food, including fruits and vegetables. In fact, according to information listed on the WHO website on food safety and nutrition, the agency also advised people to wash fruit and vegetables the same way they would in any other circumstance.

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO and director, personal care and alliances, CavinKare said that while vegetable wash has seen good appreciation from the consumers, “it is taking time for the consumers to adopt the new habit". CavinKare launched a range of disinfectants and cleaners including a SaaFoo vegetable and fruit cleaner, liquid soaps, and a multi-surface and gadget disinfectant among others.

“Vegetable washes need a lot of education among consumers as they are seeing cheaper alternatives. It is up to us to start educating them and I think that's an effort that we're putting in now," Vijayaraghavan said.

Email queries sent to Marico and Dabur India remained unanswered.

ITC spokesperson said its NimWash, endorsed by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, was launched to address emerging consumer need to clean fresh produce properly once it reaches homes. “ITC NimWash has received encouraging response from consumers. We will continue to develop the category through educative and experiential communication and encourage trials through promotions and offers across various distribution channels," the spokesperson said.

Consumers are looking for natural and efficacious solutions and this trend is independent of the pandemic, the spokesperson added. Kantar’s Ramakrishnan agreed that the category had potential.

"It is currently at the stage where branded toilet cleaners were a couple of decades ago," he said.

