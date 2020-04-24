NEW DELHI : A vegetable hawker in Ward-3, Mehrauli here has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

"From the investigation, it seems he had stopped setting up his cart after he developed symptoms. He was not a part of the shifted mandi that has been set up at DTC Terminal," BM Mishra, District Magistrate, South Delhi, said.

He said that close contacts of the vegetable hawker have been checked and are presently at Terapanth Bhawan, while their results are awaited.

"We are screening all vendors but vigil by everyone will deter those who is sick and still running such shop or 'thela'. In this process, do not abuse or misbehave with vendors," Mishra further said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has 2,248 COVID-19 cases, including 724 cured/discharged/migrated and 48 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

RELATED STORIES
New Delhi: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Anil Kumar (R) distributes food among the needy after inauguration of 'Congress Ki Rasoi', during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at DPCC office in New Delhi, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu and Haryana have bent corona curves, Delhi close to bending

3 min read . 01:27 AM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal plans to implement an Act to regulate hawkers by the end of December. (Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

Eye on polls, AAP to give legal status to hawkers

2 min read . 24 Sep 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout