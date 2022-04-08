Vegetable prices have shot up in the national capital Delhi due to an increase in transportation costs following the hike in fuel prices. Vegetable sellers said their sales have reduced and profits have shrunk due to the increased transportation cost and the ultimate hike in the buying price.

Dharmendra Singh, a vegetable vendor in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar told PTI news agency that prices of tomatoes have climbed ₹40 per kg, and potatoes are now being sold at ₹25 per kg. Earlier, it used to be sold for ₹10 per kg, he said.

"The prices of most of the vegetables have gone up. We hardly make any profit. We buy the vegetables paying a fixed price from the market. With the prices going up, people have also reduced the quantity of vegetables they buy," he said.

Akhilesh, another vendor in Lajpat Nagar, said the prices of fruits have also gone up.

Some vendors said they have stopped giving coriander leaves and green chilies to customers for free.

"We no longer give green chilies to customers for free. Lemon is available in the market for ₹350 per kg, which means you would not even get one for ₹10. Capsicum is ₹100 per kg," Akhilesh said.

Lemon prices have also soared in Gujarat, Telangana, and various other parts of the country. A Hyderabad-based vegetable vendor said, "The prices have gone really high. Earlier, we used to purchase a whole lemon sack for ₹700 which now costs ₹3,500. We are selling a single lemon for ₹10 and nobody is ready to buy it".

Lakshmi, another lady retailer said that she is buying a whole bag of lemons at ₹3,000 at present.

"I have bought the whole bag for ₹3,000 and selling a dozen for ₹120 but nobody is ready to buy," she said.

In Uttarakhand as well the vegetable prices have shot up due to an increase in fuel prices.

"The prices of almost all vegetables have increased, lemon is being sold at ₹200-250 per kg and gourd is selling at ₹30-35 per kg in the mandi," said a vegetable seller.

