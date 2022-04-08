Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Vegetable prices soar across India; lemons cross 300 kg-mark

Vegetable prices soar across India; lemons cross 300 kg-mark

Delhi: Prices of tomatoes have climbed 40 per kg, and potatoes are now being sold at 25 per kg, a Lajpat Nagar vendor said
2 min read . 07:12 AM IST Livemint

Vegetable prices have shot up in the national capital Delhi due to an increase in transportation costs following the hike in fuel prices

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Vegetable prices have shot up in the national capital Delhi due to an increase in transportation costs following the hike in fuel prices. Vegetable sellers said their sales have reduced and profits have shrunk due to the increased transportation cost and the ultimate hike in the buying price.

Vegetable prices have shot up in the national capital Delhi due to an increase in transportation costs following the hike in fuel prices. Vegetable sellers said their sales have reduced and profits have shrunk due to the increased transportation cost and the ultimate hike in the buying price.

Dharmendra Singh, a vegetable vendor in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar told PTI news agency that prices of tomatoes have climbed 40 per kg, and potatoes are now being sold at 25 per kg. Earlier, it used to be sold for 10 per kg, he said.

Dharmendra Singh, a vegetable vendor in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar told PTI news agency that prices of tomatoes have climbed 40 per kg, and potatoes are now being sold at 25 per kg. Earlier, it used to be sold for 10 per kg, he said.

"The prices of most of the vegetables have gone up. We hardly make any profit. We buy the vegetables paying a fixed price from the market. With the prices going up, people have also reduced the quantity of vegetables they buy," he said.

"The prices of most of the vegetables have gone up. We hardly make any profit. We buy the vegetables paying a fixed price from the market. With the prices going up, people have also reduced the quantity of vegetables they buy," he said.

Akhilesh, another vendor in Lajpat Nagar, said the prices of fruits have also gone up.

Akhilesh, another vendor in Lajpat Nagar, said the prices of fruits have also gone up.

Some vendors said they have stopped giving coriander leaves and green chilies to customers for free.

Some vendors said they have stopped giving coriander leaves and green chilies to customers for free.

"We no longer give green chilies to customers for free. Lemon is available in the market for 350 per kg, which means you would not even get one for 10. Capsicum is 100 per kg," Akhilesh said.

"We no longer give green chilies to customers for free. Lemon is available in the market for 350 per kg, which means you would not even get one for 10. Capsicum is 100 per kg," Akhilesh said.

Lemon prices have also soared in Gujarat, Telangana, and various other parts of the country. A Hyderabad-based vegetable vendor said, "The prices have gone really high. Earlier, we used to purchase a whole lemon sack for 700 which now costs 3,500. We are selling a single lemon for 10 and nobody is ready to buy it".

Lemon prices have also soared in Gujarat, Telangana, and various other parts of the country. A Hyderabad-based vegetable vendor said, "The prices have gone really high. Earlier, we used to purchase a whole lemon sack for 700 which now costs 3,500. We are selling a single lemon for 10 and nobody is ready to buy it".

Lakshmi, another lady retailer said that she is buying a whole bag of lemons at 3,000 at present.

Lakshmi, another lady retailer said that she is buying a whole bag of lemons at 3,000 at present.

"I have bought the whole bag for 3,000 and selling a dozen for 120 but nobody is ready to buy," she said.

"I have bought the whole bag for 3,000 and selling a dozen for 120 but nobody is ready to buy," she said.

In Uttarakhand as well the vegetable prices have shot up due to an increase in fuel prices.

In Uttarakhand as well the vegetable prices have shot up due to an increase in fuel prices.

"The prices of almost all vegetables have increased, lemon is being sold at 200-250 per kg and gourd is selling at 30-35 per kg in the mandi," said a vegetable seller.

"The prices of almost all vegetables have increased, lemon is being sold at 200-250 per kg and gourd is selling at 30-35 per kg in the mandi," said a vegetable seller.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!