German Embassy praises India's digital infrastructure after video of minister using UPI goes viral. UPI transactions cross 10 billion mark in August.

In an era where digital payments have become the norm for most people in India, a video showcasing a vegetable vendor's jugaad solution is making waves on social media. It has even caught the attention of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The video of the woman was shared on the Instagram page of Maharashtra farmer and has garnered 1.5 million likes.

In the video, the man is seen buying some peanuts from the woman vendor. When he asks for her QR code sticker, she turns over her weighing bowl to show it.

Sharing the video, showing the QR code ingeniously placed in an unexpected location, Ashwini Vaishnaw informed: “Digital India achieves new record. UPI payment transactions cross 10 billion mark in August-23."

A few days ago, German Embassy in India hailed India's digital infrastructure, calling it one of the country's success stories after a video of Federal Minister for Digital and Transport, Volker Wissing, using UPI to make a payment in India went viral.

In the pictures and video posted by the Germany Embassy in India on X, Wissing can be seen using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to make a payment to a vegetable seller.

German Embassy in India took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated, "One of India’s success story is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it."

“Federal Minister for Digital and Transport @Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first hand and is very fascinated!," it said.

Back in July 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in France that both the countries have agreed to use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment mode. Sri Lanka, France, UAE, and Singapore have partnered with India on emerging fintech and payment solutions.

