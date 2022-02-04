All transport vehicles will have to get mandatory fitness certificate only from registered automated testing stations from next year, the ministry of road transport and highways has said in its draft notification proposing amendment to Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

The draft notification proposed to make such verification for heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles from 1 April 2023 and for medium goods vehicles/medium passenger motor vehicles and light motor vehicles (transport) from 1 June 2024.

The ministry has given 30 days' time for stakeholder consultation and raising of objections or suggestions on the draft notification after which it will become operational.

The rule suggests fitness certificate for two years for vehicles up to eight years old and one year for vehicles older than eight years.

