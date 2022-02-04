The draft notification proposed to make such verification for heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles from 1 April 2023
All transport vehicles will have to get mandatory fitness certificate only from registered automated testing stations from next year, the ministry of road transport and highways has said in its draft notification proposing amendment to Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.
The draft notification proposed to make such verification for heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles from 1 April 2023 and for medium goods vehicles/medium passenger motor vehicles and light motor vehicles (transport) from 1 June 2024.