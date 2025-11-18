Vehicle fitness test fees: Govt hikes charges up to 10x to remove older, unsafe vehicles — Check rates here

Vehicle fitness test fees: The Central government's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has increased the vehicle fitness test charges up to 10 times from their current levels part of the amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, reported the news portal NDTV on Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

According to the news portal's report, the changes in the fee structure will depend on the age and the category of the vehicles and will be effective on an immediate basis.

The official MoRTH notification dated 11 November 2025 was published for public knowledge on 17 November 2025.

Also Read | Tata Motors says no to softer emission rules for small cars, flags safety risks

The central government has reduced the age threshold of the vehicles which will fall under the higher fitness fees, in an effort to remove older and unsafe vehicles from operations, according to the agency report. Higher fees add to the cost of operating the older vehicles, which may prompt the owners to retire them or replace them with newer models.

Earlier, the higher fitness charges were applicable for vehicles above 15 years only, but the current amendment brings that down to vehicles which have completed 10 years.

What is the rate of vehicle fitness test? The charges for the vehicle fitness test depend on the below-mentioned age-based categories. The fees for this fitness test will increase progressively under the new mandate, compared to its earlier flat rate level for all vehicles above 15 years in age.

Vehicles between 10 to 15 years of age

Vehicles between 15 to 20 years of age

Vehicles older than 20 years in age

The vehicle fitness test slabs will be applicable to all categories of vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, quadricycles, light motor vehicles (LMV), and medium and heavy goods/passenger vehicles.

Updated Charges —

Vehicle Types Vehicle Age Old Rates New Rates Heavy Commercial Vehicles Over 20 years ₹ 2,500 ₹ 25,000 Medium Commerical Vehicles Over 20 years ₹ 1,800 ₹ 20,000 Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) Over 20 years N.A. ₹ 15,000 Three-wheelers Over 20 years N.A. ₹ 7,000 Two-wheelers Over 20 years ₹ 600 ₹ 2,000

1. Heavy commercial vehicles (trucks or buses) more than 20 years old will attract a ₹25,000 fitness test charge, compared to their earlier ₹2,500 levels.

2. Medium commercial vehicles more than 20 years old will attract a ₹20,000 fitness test charge, compared to their earlier ₹1,800 levels.

3. Light motor vehicles (LMV) more than 20 years old will attract a ₹15,000 fitness test charge.

4. Three-wheelers more than 20 years old will attract a ₹7,000 fitness test charge.

5. Two-wheelers more than 20 years old will attract a ₹2,000 fitness test charge, compared to their ₹600 earlier levels.

According to the news portal's report, the central government has also increased the fitness fees for vehicles which are less than 15 years old as per the revised Rule 81. Here are the new rates (under 15 years) as follows —

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles: ₹ 1,000 fitness test charge.

1,000 fitness test charge. Light motor vehicles (LMV): ₹ 600 fitness test charge.

600 fitness test charge. Motorcycles: ₹ 400 fitness test charge.