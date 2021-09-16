Vehicle loan hypothecation goes online in Delhi from November. New rules here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Vehicle loan hypothecation in Delhi: From the beginning of November, any applicant who have availed vehicle loans from any financial institution, will not need to visit the bank, physically submit any document
New Delhi: In a relief to Delhiites buying vehicles through bank loans, the transport department has further eased the process and increased the transparency of hypothecation on vehicle loans. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot convened a meeting with all major banks offering loans on vehicles in Delhi.
"In order to make the entire process of vehicle hypothecation convenient and hassle-free, I had a fruitful meeting today with leading banks and NBFCs wherein It has been decided that from 01.11.2021, the entire process will be ‘ FACELESS ‘ by using OTP based digital signature," Kailash Gahlot said in a tweet.
