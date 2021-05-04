New Delhi: The Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Ministry has made it mandatory for oxygen containers, tankers and vehicles to be fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) devices.

GPS tracking will ensure proper monitoring and protection of these tankers, besides ensuring that there is no diversion or delay.

"MoRTH has made it mandatory for #Oxygen containers/tankers/vehicles to be fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) devices. GPS tracking will ensure monitoring and protection of these tankers, besides ensuring there is no diversion or delay," the ministry said in a tweet.

India is currently dealing with a devastating second Covid-19 wave that has swept through the nation. The country today registered a slight dip in Covid-19 cases as it registered 3,57,229 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,02,82,833.

The daily spike had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1.

As many as 3,449 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,22,408.

Currently, there are 34,47,133 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, as per the government data.

The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at over 15,89,32,921, informed the health ministry.





