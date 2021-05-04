OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Vehicle location tracking devices mandatory for oxygen containers: Transport Ministry

New Delhi: The Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Ministry has made it mandatory for oxygen containers, tankers and vehicles to be fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) devices.

GPS tracking will ensure proper monitoring and protection of these tankers, besides ensuring that there is no diversion or delay.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"MoRTH has made it mandatory for #Oxygen containers/tankers/vehicles to be fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) devices. GPS tracking will ensure monitoring and protection of these tankers, besides ensuring there is no diversion or delay," the ministry said in a tweet.

India is currently dealing with a devastating second Covid-19 wave that has swept through the nation. The country today registered a slight dip in Covid-19 cases as it registered 3,57,229 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,02,82,833.

The daily spike had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1.

As many as 3,449 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,22,408.

Currently, there are 34,47,133 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, as per the government data.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
An Air India flightPremium Premium

Set up pan India vaccination camps or will stop work: Air India employees to management

1 min read . 01:45 PM IST
With the league being suspended indefinitely, industry estimates show ₹4,000-5,000 crore is at stake in terms of advertising and sponsorship money.Premium Premium

BCCI suspends IPL 2021 indefinitely over rising covid cases among teams

1 min read . 01:42 PM IST
The ministry, considering requests to waive additional fee for late filing of statutory forms which fall due between 1 April and end of May owing to the covid-19 restrictions and disruption, has granted extra time without additional fee for filing statutory forms till the end of July.Premium Premium

MCA gives compliance relief to businesses

1 min read . 01:37 PM IST
Exhibition sector was banking heavily on big-ticket releases like Radhe to kickstart recovery after months of lossesPremium Premium

Cinemas anxious as more films likely to follow Radhe’s hybrid release route

3 min read . 01:14 PM IST

The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at over 15,89,32,921, informed the health ministry.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout