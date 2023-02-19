Vehicle Mission 2023: Martin Foundation launches APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite from Tamil Nadu; here's all you need to know
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation was established by the Family of Dr Kalam in 2015 to fulfill his dreams for transforming India.
The Martin Foundation in association with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation and Space Zone India on 19 February launched the APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission-2023. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was also present at the event. The rocket was launched from Pattipolam village, Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu.
