NEW DELHI: Tourist vehicle operators may now apply for an All India Tourist Authorization/Permit online, according to a new scheme announced by the ministry of road transport and highways.

The permits will be issued within 30 days under the scheme which will come into force from 1 April, as part of the government's bid to promote tourism and help improve the ease of doing business. The permits will be granted for three months or multiples thereof, up to three years.

“The new rules for permits are expected to go a long way in promoting tourism across the states in our country, while simultaneously, growing the revenue of state governments," the ministry of road transport and highways said in a statement on Sunday.

This comes against the backdrop of India making rapid improvements in its ranking in the World Bank’s ease of doing business report, with it climbing to rank 63 in 2019 from 142 in 2014. Starting a business is one of the areas where India lags, according to the report.

“The step was discussed in the 39th & 40th Transport Development Council Meetings and was appreciated & concurred to by participants from the states. The rules come even as the ministry is in the pursuit of providing seamless movement to tourist passenger vehicles, after the success of goods carriage vehicles under National Permit Regime," according to the statement.

There is also a larger move within the government to do away with more than 6,000 compliance requirements for businesses both at the Central and state levels this year to facilitate ease of doing business in India. The Union government is carrying out a systematic exercise across departments and states, to be implemented in two phases by 15 August, to reduce the compliance burden in 10 areas that have an adverse impact on time and cost of businesses.

“Moreover, the scheme allows flexibility in the form of authorization/permit being granted, for a period of three months or its multiples thereof, not exceeding three years at a time. This provision has been incorporated keeping in mind those areas of our country where there is a limited season of tourism and also for those operators who have limited financial capacity," the statement added.

