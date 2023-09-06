Vehicle registrations up nearly 9% in Aug1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 12:04 AM IST
Indian automobile registrations grew 8.6% YoY to 1.819 million units in August, with passenger vehicle registration up 6.5% and two-and three-wheelers up 6.3% and 66%, respectively, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Associations
New Delhi: Registrations of automobiles grew 8.6% from a year ago to nearly 1.819 million units in August, data released by the apex automotive dealers’ body, Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (FADA), showed.
