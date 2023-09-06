New Delhi: Registrations of automobiles grew 8.6% from a year ago to nearly 1.819 million units in August, data released by the apex automotive dealers’ body, Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (FADA), showed.

According to FADA, sales of automobiles across categories including passenger vehicles, two and three-wheelers, and trucks and tractors, witnessed growth. While passenger vehicle registration was up 6.5% in August, registrations of two-and three-wheelers were up 6.3% and 66%, respectively.

FADA said India’s retail auto segment witnessed a modest 0.8% growth, with two-wheelers recouping lost ground and mitigating de-growth by 11% over the pre-covid-19 base. For electric two-wheelers, registrations were up 20% in August from a year earlier, and 14% compared to the previous month to 62,355 units, while registration for IC-engine two-wheelers witnessed 6.3% year-on-year growth.

Sale of e-two-wheelers is recovering following a period of falling demand for around two months after the government reduced the FAME-II incentives in June.

Rising e-two-wheeler sales led to the segment accounting for 5% of the two-wheeler market in India, clawing back from 4.4% in July 2023.

Consolidation in the e-two- wheeler market also intensified in August, with the top four, including Ola Electric, TVS Motor, Ather Energy, and Bajaj Auto, holding on to nearly 75% share of the e-two-wheeler market.

On the other hand, passenger vehicle sales continued to be steady, with supplies normalizing and original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs dispatching higher volumes to dealers, giving rise to concerns over rising inventory levels.

“In the PV arena, improved supply, bolstered by expanded customer schemes, has maintained positive market dynamics. Despite advances, supply chain bottlenecks persist, particularly for timely deliveries. The market responded favourably to the introduction of new hybrid and CNG (compressed natural gas) models; however, a constrained product range in popular segments, including mid-size sport utility vehicles (SUVs) continues to limit overall potential. It is alarming that inventory levels exceeded the 60-day supply for the first time even before the onset of Navratri and Diwali festivals—a trend that necessitates vigilant monitoring by passenger vehicle OEMs," Manish Raj Singhania, president, FADA, said.

“In September, our outlook remains cautiously optimistic, shaped by a multitude of factors across vehicle segments. The onset of the festive season, starting with Onam, uplifted the mood of the market, as well as easing earlier bottlenecks in the supply chain across all categories and improving liquidity," Singhania added.