comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 05 2023 15:59:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.7 0%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.9 -0.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.6 -0.53%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 443.05 1.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.05 0.37%
Business News/ News / India/  Vehicle registrations up nearly 9% in Aug
Back

New Delhi: Registrations of automobiles grew 8.6% from a year ago to nearly 1.819 million units in August, data released by the apex automotive dealers’ body, Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (FADA), showed.

According to FADA, sales of automobiles across categories including passenger vehicles, two and three-wheelers, and trucks and tractors, witnessed growth. While passenger vehicle registration was up 6.5% in August, registrations of two-and three-wheelers were up 6.3% and 66%, respectively.

FADA said India’s retail auto segment witnessed a modest 0.8% growth, with two-wheelers recouping lost ground and mitigating de-growth by 11% over the pre-covid-19 base. For electric two-wheelers, registrations were up 20% in August from a year earlier, and 14% compared to the previous month to 62,355 units, while registration for IC-engine two-wheelers witnessed 6.3% year-on-year growth.

Sale of e-two-wheelers is recovering following a period of falling demand for around two months after the government reduced the FAME-II incentives in June.

Rising e-two-wheeler sales led to the segment accounting for 5% of the two-wheeler market in India, clawing back from 4.4% in July 2023.

Consolidation in the e-two- wheeler market also intensified in August, with the top four, including Ola Electric, TVS Motor, Ather Energy, and Bajaj Auto, holding on to nearly 75% share of the e-two-wheeler market.

On the other hand, passenger vehicle sales continued to be steady, with supplies normalizing and original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs dispatching higher volumes to dealers, giving rise to concerns over rising inventory levels.

“In the PV arena, improved supply, bolstered by expanded customer schemes, has maintained positive market dynamics. Despite advances, supply chain bottlenecks persist, particularly for timely deliveries. The market responded favourably to the introduction of new hybrid and CNG (compressed natural gas) models; however, a constrained product range in popular segments, including mid-size sport utility vehicles (SUVs) continues to limit overall potential. It is alarming that inventory levels exceeded the 60-day supply for the first time even before the onset of Navratri and Diwali festivals—a trend that necessitates vigilant monitoring by passenger vehicle OEMs," Manish Raj Singhania, president, FADA, said.

“In September, our outlook remains cautiously optimistic, shaped by a multitude of factors across vehicle segments. The onset of the festive season, starting with Onam, uplifted the mood of the market, as well as easing earlier bottlenecks in the supply chain across all categories and improving liquidity," Singhania added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alisha Sachdev
Alisha Sachdev is an assistant editor with Mint based in Delhi. She reports on the auto and mobility sector, with a special focus on emerging clean mobility technologies. She also focusses on developing multimedia properties for Mint and currently hosts the 'In A Minute' series and the Mint Primer podcast. Previously, she has worked with CNBC-TV18 and NDTV.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 12:04 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App