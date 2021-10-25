Vehicle registration numbers under the BH or Bharat series began in Maharashtra on Monday, state minister Satej Patil said. The BH series number plates will be beneficial for owners who have to relocate a car or a two-wheeler to another state.

As per the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, a vehicle registered in a state when kept in another state for a period of more than 12 months is subject to assignment of new registration, and this process was a tedious one, which prompted the Centre to come up with the BH series.

Often, vehicle owners must get an no objection certificate from the current state and then re-register the vehicle in another state. The owner will also need to pay the road tax all over again in the relocated state.

With the BH Series registration, a vehicle will not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one state to another.

“BH series registration has been started in Maharashtra from today and the people can now take the delivery of their car happily and travel from one state to another."

Now you all can take the delivery of your car happily before Diwali and enjoy the long drive from one state to another without any hassle," Patil said in a social media post.

The format on the number plate would be YY BH BNM BNM.

