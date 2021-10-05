The Centre on Tuesday issued a notification of its vehicle scrapping scheme, which will come into effect from 1 April, 2022. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month and aims to reduce India’s impact on the environment by isolating and recycling cars that don’t meet pollution standards.

In an official statement, the Road and Trasport Ministry has now bifurcated the registration renewal fees for all old vehicles including heavy vehicles. It also mentioned the registration fees for new vehicles.

In addition to that, to nudge vehicle owners to discard old and polluting vehicles, which have higher maintenance and fuel consumption costs, the ministry has:

1) Increased the fee for conducting fitness test and renewal of fitness certificate for motor vehicles more than 15 years old,

2) Increased in the fitness certification fee for transport vehicles more than 15 years old, and

3) Increased in the renewal of registration fee for personal vehicles (non transport vehicles) more than 15 years old.

According to the notification, the renewal of registration of 15-year-old car will cost ₹5,000 compared to the current fee of ₹600. However, this will have no impact on vehicle owners of Delhi and its neighbourhood areas where more than 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles are already banned.

Moreover, renewal fees for old two-wheelers will be hiked from ₹1,000 from the current fee of ₹300.

As an incentive, there will be waiver of the fee for issue of certificate of registration for a new vehicle, purchased against the authority of the Certificate of Deposit (CoD) issued by a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility for a vehicle being scrapped, the ministry said in a statement.

Here is a lowdown on the registration fees of new and old vehicles:

View Full Image Source: Ministry of Road Transport & Highways

View Full Image Source: Ministry of Road Transport & Highways

View Full Image Source: Ministry of Road Transport & Highways

View Full Image Source: Ministry of Road Transport & Highways

As per the notification, in case of delay in applying for renewal of certificate of registration, an additional fee of ₹300 for delay of every month in case of private vehicles and ₹500 for delay of every month in case of commercial vehicles shall be levied.

Under the the National Automobile Scrappage Policy launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August this year, mandatory fitness testing for heavy commercial vehicles is likely to be in force from April 1, 2023, and the same will be in place in a phased manner for other categories from June 1, 2024.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.