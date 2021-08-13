Vehicle scrappage policy could attract over 10,000 crore investment: PM Modi

Launching the scrappage policy, Modi said that the general public will benefit greatly from this policy. “The first advantage will be that a certificate will be given on scrapping the old vehicle. Whoever has this certificate will not have to pay any money for registration on the purchase of a new vehicle. Along with this, he will also be given some exemption in road tax. The second benefit will be that the maintenance cost, repair cost, fuel efficiency of the old vehicle will also be saved in this. The third benefit is directly related to life. There will be some relief from the high risk of road accidents due to old vehicles and old technology. Fourth, it will reduce the harmful impact of pollution on our health," he said.

