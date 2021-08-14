Vehicle scrappage policy could boost auto sales going forward

“The vehicle scrappage policy by the Central government is a significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and will put India on the map. The incentives announced by the Government will not only help in removing unfit vehicles on the roads but also help in recycling, creating new job opportunities and above all it will prove to be a sustainable solution for the ongoing wrong practices of vehicle material scrappage," said Uday Narang, chairman and founder, Omega Seiki Mobility.

